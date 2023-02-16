Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.49 compared to its previous closing price of 289.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BIIB is at 0.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BIIB is $325.91, which is $43.28 above the current market price. The public float for BIIB is 143.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for BIIB on February 16, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Biogen Inc.’s (BIIB) Stock

The stock of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has gone down by -2.27% for the week, with a -3.66% drop in the past month and a -6.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for BIIB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for BIIB stock, with a simple moving average of 14.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIIB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BIIB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIIB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $370 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIIB reach a price target of $299, previously predicting the price at $223. The rating they have provided for BIIB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to BIIB, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

BIIB Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $288.03. In addition, Biogen Inc. saw 0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from Gregory Ginger, who sale 5,610 shares at the price of $300.11 back on Nov 14. After this action, Gregory Ginger now owns 5,711 shares of Biogen Inc., valued at $1,683,617 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDER SUSAN H, the EVP Chief Legal Off & Corp Sec of Biogen Inc., sale 5,532 shares at $280.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that ALEXANDER SUSAN H is holding 39,396 shares at $1,552,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+75.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biogen Inc. stands at +14.96. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.