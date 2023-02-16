Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND)’s stock price has increased by 6.34 compared to its previous closing price of 24.92. However, the company has seen a 1.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for BAND is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BAND is $29.13, which is $2.62 above than the current price. The public float for BAND is 21.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.52% of that float. The average trading volume of BAND on February 16, 2023 was 543.64K shares.

Understanding the 7.37% Volatility Levels of Bandwidth Inc.’s (BAND) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has gone up by 1.84% for the week, with a 33.30% rise in the past month and a 35.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.37% for BAND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.99% for BAND stock, with a simple moving average of 40.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

BAND Trading at 11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +27.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.60. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw 15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Bottorff Rebecca, who sale 1,117 shares at the price of $22.58 back on Jan 04. After this action, Bottorff Rebecca now owns 16,439 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $25,222 using the latest closing price.

Carreker Marina C., the President of Bandwidth Inc., sale 660 shares at $23.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Carreker Marina C. is holding 8,725 shares at $15,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.35 for the present operating margin

+43.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at -5.57. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.