Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS)’s stock price has increased by 1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 5.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHS is 1.27.

The public float for CHS is 120.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHS on February 16, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

Understanding the 5.07% Volatility Levels of Chico’s FAS Inc.’s (CHS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has seen a -1.53% decrease in the past week, with a 14.44% gain in the past month, and a -23.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for CHS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.24% for CHS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for CHS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 27th, 2019.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CHS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

CHS Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHS fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Chico’s FAS Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHS starting from Brooks Bonnie R., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Nov 30. After this action, Brooks Bonnie R. now owns 892,527 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc., valued at $575,000 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Bonnie R., the Director of Chico’s FAS Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $5.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Brooks Bonnie R. is holding 992,527 shares at $502,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHS

Equity return is now at value 49.60, with 11.40 for asset returns.