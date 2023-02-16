MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 14.07. However, the company has seen a 1.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

The price-to-earnings ratio for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is above average at 5.08x. The 36-month beta value for MTG is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTG is $16.19, which is $2.01 above than the current price. The public float for MTG is 292.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on February 16, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

Understanding the 2.32% Volatility Levels of MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has gone up by 1.58% for the week, with a 6.30% rise in the past month and a 5.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for MTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.62% for MTG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $14.50, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MTG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

MTG Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw 9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +73.79. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.