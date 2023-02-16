Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has increased by 1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 55.61. but the company has seen a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56.

The public float for TRMB is 245.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on February 16, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Trimble Inc.’s (TRMB) Stock Performance

TRMB’s stock has fallen by -0.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.41% and a quarterly drop of -5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Trimble Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.92% for TRMB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMB reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for TRMB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

TRMB Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.40. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from MATTHEWS DARRYL R, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $71.30 back on Aug 18. After this action, MATTHEWS DARRYL R now owns 38,136 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $285,204 using the latest closing price.

KIRKLAND JAMES A, the Senior Vice President of Trimble Inc., sale 5,412 shares at $71.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that KIRKLAND JAMES A is holding 65,132 shares at $387,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 7.30 for asset returns.