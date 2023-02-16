Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/21 that GameStop, Twilio, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

, and the 36-month beta value for RIGL is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RIGL is $3.66, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for RIGL is 170.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume for RIGL on February 16, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

Trading Update: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Stock Endures 7.97% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has seen a -1.82% decrease in the past week, with a -9.50% drop in the past month, and a 110.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.97% for RIGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.20% for RIGL stock, with a simple moving average of 22.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIGL reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RIGL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to RIGL, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

RIGL Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -15.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7495. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Dummer Wolfgang, the EVP & CMO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,389 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Dummer Wolfgang is holding 72,459 shares at $8,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.01 for the present operating margin

+98.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -12.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.