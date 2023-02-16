Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.72 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a -57.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on February 16, 2023 was 340.39K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -5.72 Increase on Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) Stock

TIVC stock saw a decrease of -57.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -68.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -87.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.49% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -66.20% for TIVC stock, with a simple moving average of -86.28% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -70.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -71.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -57.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5984. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -67.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-483.02 for the present operating margin

-11.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -728.47. Equity return is now at value -120.70, with -98.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.72.