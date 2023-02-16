The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has increased by 1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 139.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is above average at 122.38x. The 36-month beta value for PGR is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PGR is $140.53, which is -$2.83 below than the current price. The public float for PGR is 582.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on February 16, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

PGR’s stock has risen by 2.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.62% and a quarterly rise of 15.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for The Progressive Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.38% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $138 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PGR, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

PGR Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.40. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Mascaro Daniel P, who sale 3,284 shares at the price of $135.73 back on Jan 31. After this action, Mascaro Daniel P now owns 38,888 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $445,737 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 930 shares at $135.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Broz Steven is holding 30,041 shares at $126,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.