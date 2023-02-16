The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 161.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Banks Plan Digital Wallet to Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) by analysts is $175.10, which is $13.79 above the current market price. The public float for PNC is 396.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of PNC was 2.26M shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s (PNC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PNC stock has gone down by -0.97%, with a monthly decline of -1.14% and a quarterly plunge of -2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for PNC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNC stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for PNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNC in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $176.27 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNC reach a price target of $176, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for PNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PNC, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

PNC Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.92. In addition, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. saw 1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from DEMCHAK WILLIAM S, who purchase 6,550 shares at the price of $153.38 back on Jan 20. After this action, DEMCHAK WILLIAM S now owns 482,924 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $1,004,639 using the latest closing price.

Deborah Guild, the Executive Vice President of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., sale 2,833 shares at $159.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Deborah Guild is holding 20,527 shares at $452,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +25.66. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.