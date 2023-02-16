TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 42.30. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.S. Oil Prices Pressured After Large Leak From Keystone Pipeline

The price-to-earnings ratio for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is above average at 17.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is $45.31, which is $8.95 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 999.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRP on February 16, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on TC Energy Corporation’s (TRP) Stock

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has gone up by 2.40% for the week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month and a -10.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of -11.29% for the last 200 days.

TRP Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.29. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.05 for the present operating margin

+48.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +14.88. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.