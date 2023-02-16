Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 10.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Palantir Posts Its First Profitable Quarter

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is $8.68, which is -$1.26 below the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.76B, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLTR on February 16, 2023 was 37.63M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) Stock

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has gone up by 26.92% for the week, with a 46.23% rise in the past month and a 20.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.51% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.58% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 22.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PLTR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 40.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +47.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +24.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.07. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 57.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $6.38 back on Jan 03. After this action, Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman now owns 213,830 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $44,663 using the latest closing price.

Karp Alexander C., the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 809,398 shares at $7.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Karp Alexander C. is holding 6,432,258 shares at $5,774,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -17.00 for asset returns.