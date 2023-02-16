Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has increased by 16.10 compared to its previous closing price of 4.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is $6.50, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for ILPT is 64.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ILPT on February 16, 2023 was 950.56K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) Stock

The stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has gone up by 7.69% for the week, with a 17.24% rise in the past month and a 26.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.17% for ILPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.49% for ILPT stock, with a simple moving average of -40.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILPT

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ILPT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ILPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

ILPT Trading at 21.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares surge +13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw 45.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Nov 18. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 3,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $10,221 using the latest closing price.

PHELAN KEVIN C, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, purchase 500 shares at $22.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that PHELAN KEVIN C is holding 11,003 shares at $11,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.67 for the present operating margin

+63.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at +54.29. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -2.70 for asset returns.