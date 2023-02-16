First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 135.36. However, the company has seen a -5.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/22 that Rising Rates Help Some Banks More Than Others

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for First Republic Bank (FRC) by analysts is $142.87, which is $10.85 above the current market price. The public float for FRC is 181.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of FRC was 1.51M shares.

The -3.91% Simple Moving Average of First Republic Bank’s (FRC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, FRC stock has gone down by -5.06%, with a monthly gain of 1.78% and a quarterly surge of 8.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for First Republic Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRC reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for FRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FRC, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

FRC Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.95. In addition, First Republic Bank saw 9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.66. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.