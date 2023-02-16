Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 7.42. however, the company has experienced a -5.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is above average at 8.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is $9.75, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for BVN is 248.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BVN on February 16, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

The 2.09% Simple Moving Average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has seen a -5.32% decrease in the past week, with a -7.12% drop in the past month, and a -9.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for BVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.15% for BVN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11.10 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2022.

BVN Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw -2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

+12.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at +12.97. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.