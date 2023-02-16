Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 76.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is above average at 17.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is $84.31, which is $7.19 above the current market price. The public float for VOYA is 82.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VOYA on February 16, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, VOYA stock has gone up by 2.59%, with a monthly gain of 11.49% and a quarterly surge of 18.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Voya Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.15% for VOYA stock, with a simple moving average of 20.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VOYA, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

VOYA Trading at 16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.80. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who sale 109,588 shares at the price of $74.23 back on Feb 09. After this action, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now owns 220,882 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $8,134,398 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Charles P, the of Voya Financial Inc., sale 3,768 shares at $63.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Nelson Charles P is holding 179,199 shares at $239,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +49.98. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.