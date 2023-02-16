Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has increased by 1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 23.88. but the company has seen a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) by analysts is $33.73, which is $9.95 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 152.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.62% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of MODG was 1.35M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has gone down by -0.04% for the week, with a 5.83% rise in the past month and a 11.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.92% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of 13.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $29 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

MODG Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.99. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw 22.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Thomas Jennifer L., who sale 6,438 shares at the price of $23.30 back on Jan 20. After this action, Thomas Jennifer L. now owns 56,012 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $150,005 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Brian P., the EVP, CFO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $21.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Lynch Brian P. is holding 56,705 shares at $216,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.78 for the present operating margin

+58.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +10.28. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.