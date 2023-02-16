Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. However, the company has experienced a -2.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for TGB is also noteworthy at 1.96.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for TGB is 277.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of TGB on February 16, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) Stock: A -6.36% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

TGB stock saw a decrease of -2.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.47% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.36% for TGB stock, with a simple moving average of 22.05% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7230. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.00 for asset returns.