Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)’s stock price has increased by 3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 112.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that Take-Two Slides on Earnings

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is $132.12, which is $13.91 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 164.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTWO on February 16, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has experienced a 4.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.91% rise in the past month, and a 16.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for TTWO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $105 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

TTWO Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.05. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 149 shares at the price of $102.24 back on Nov 14. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 62,337 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $15,234 using the latest closing price.

Sheresky Michael, the Director of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 167 shares at $125.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Sheresky Michael is holding 62,042 shares at $20,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+56.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at +11.93. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.