Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 77.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that AMC, Moderna, Kansas City Southern: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sysco Corporation (SYY) by analysts is $87.32, which is $10.7 above the current market price. The public float for SYY is 506.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of SYY was 2.31M shares.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stock Records -8.58% Quarterly Movement

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has seen a 1.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.12% decline in the past month and a -8.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for SYY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.32% for SYY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYY reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for SYY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYY, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

SYY Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.63. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,469 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 11,877 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 40,931 shares at $1,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +1.98. Equity return is now at value 108.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.