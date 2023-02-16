Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG)’s stock price has increased by 6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 9.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Sweetgreen Lowers Outlook, Cuts Some Jobs

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is $13.71, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for SG is 94.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SG on February 16, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

Sweetgreen Inc.’s (SG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has gone down by -1.64% for the week, with a 3.76% rise in the past month and a -30.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.63% for SG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for SG stock, with a simple moving average of -33.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $12 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SG reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for SG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

SG Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc. saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Carr Chris, who sale 7,478 shares at the price of $13.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Carr Chris now owns 158,420 shares of Sweetgreen Inc., valued at $100,927 using the latest closing price.

McPhail James, the Chief Development Officer of Sweetgreen Inc., sale 6,174 shares at $13.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that McPhail James is holding 150,500 shares at $83,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.36 for the present operating margin

+1.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc. stands at -45.07. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -27.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.