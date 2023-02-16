SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Stock: A Value Analysis

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 14.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is 14.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is 0.83.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for SSRM is 205.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On February 16, 2023, SSRM’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Stock Updates

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has seen a -12.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.52% decline in the past month and a -4.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for SSRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.23% for SSRM stock, with a simple moving average of -12.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2022.

SSRM Trading at -12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.29. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw -10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Antal Rodney, who sale 15,777 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Jan 04. After this action, Antal Rodney now owns 756,337 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $262,056 using the latest closing price.

Farid Fady Adel Edward, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 5,164 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Farid Fady Adel Edward is holding 96,388 shares at $85,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.