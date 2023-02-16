Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 121.77. However, the company has experienced a 1.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/22 that Skyworks Solutions Issues Weak Guidance. It Has China Headwinds.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SWKS is $123.85, which is $1.13 above the current price. The public float for SWKS is 158.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on February 16, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock Observes 22.92% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SWKS stock has gone up by 1.69%, with a monthly gain of 18.68% and a quarterly surge of 29.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.37% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of 22.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $125 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

SWKS Trading at 20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.32. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,994 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $360,090 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 2,716 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 13,428 shares at $298,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.