Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY)’s stock price has increased by 3.83 compared to its previous closing price of 70.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SKY is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKY is $75.50, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for SKY is 55.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume for SKY on February 16, 2023 was 367.62K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Skyline Champion Corporation’s (SKY) Stock

SKY stock saw an increase of 5.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.86% and a quarterly increase of 43.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.16% for SKY stock, with a simple moving average of 32.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SKY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SKY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKY reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for SKY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SKY, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

SKY Trading at 29.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +30.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.44. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw 42.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from KIMMELL JOSEPH A., who sale 7,579 shares at the price of $69.27 back on Feb 09. After this action, KIMMELL JOSEPH A. now owns 29,898 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation, valued at $525,010 using the latest closing price.

Yost Mark J., the CEO & President of Skyline Champion Corporation, sale 41,823 shares at $55.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Yost Mark J. is holding 113,370 shares at $2,319,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.08 for the present operating margin

+26.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Champion Corporation stands at +11.24. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.