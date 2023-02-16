Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)’s stock price has increased by 6.23 compared to its previous closing price of 18.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Sinclair Unit Secures Financing Amid Push Into Streaming

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBGI is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBGI is $25.63, which is $5.49 above the current price. The public float for SBGI is 41.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBGI on February 16, 2023 was 506.98K shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SBGI stock has gone down by -0.15%, with a monthly gain of 10.24% and a quarterly surge of 1.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for SBGI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SBGI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SBGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBGI reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SBGI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBGI, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

SBGI Trading at 12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBGI fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.01. In addition, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. saw 29.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.39 for the present operating margin

+17.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stands at -6.75.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.