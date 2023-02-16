Should You Invest in Kellogg Company (K) Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 67.20. However, the company has seen a -0.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Kellogg’s Earnings and Sales Beat Forecasts With ‘Sustained Momentum in Snacks’

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for K is $72.67, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for K is 316.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.73% of that float. The average trading volume for K on February 16, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Kellogg Company’s (K) Stock in the Past Quarter

K’s stock has fallen by -0.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.64% and a quarterly drop of -3.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Kellogg Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.84% for K stock, with a simple moving average of -6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $66 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to K, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

K Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.74. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $67.63 back on Feb 10. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 55,631,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,762,950 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $67.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 55,731,838 shares at $6,701,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+30.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.