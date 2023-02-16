Should You Invest in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Now?

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 16.00. However, the company has seen a -2.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DEI is at 0.94.

The public float for DEI is 168.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.66% of that float. The average trading volume for DEI on February 16, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

Real-Time Update: Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has seen a -2.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.83% gain in the past month and a -4.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for DEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for DEI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $16 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEI reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for DEI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to DEI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

DEI Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.15. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc. saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who purchase 13,200 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Sep 28. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 81,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc., valued at $247,236 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shirley, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc., purchase 284,000 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Wang Shirley is holding 284,000 shares at $6,012,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.