Should You Invest in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Now?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s stock price has increased by 4.70 compared to its previous closing price of 48.45. However, the company has seen a 8.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that A Good Sign for Tech: Cisco Delivers Solid Numbers

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CSCO is 4.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume for CSCO on February 16, 2023 was 18.03M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) Stock in the Past Quarter

CSCO’s stock has risen by 8.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.16% and a quarterly rise of 12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Cisco Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.99% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CSCO, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

CSCO Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.08. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Sharritts Jeffery S., who sale 637 shares at the price of $50.08 back on Dec 13. After this action, Sharritts Jeffery S. now owns 276,589 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $31,898 using the latest closing price.

BHATT PRAT, the SVP & Chief Acctg Officer of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 468 shares at $50.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that BHATT PRAT is holding 55,230 shares at $23,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 12.30 for asset returns.