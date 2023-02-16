Should You Invest in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Now?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has increased by 2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 44.63. However, the company has experienced a 7.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALGM is $43.33, which is -$4.21 below the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ALGM on February 16, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

The 73.68% Simple Moving Average of Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s (ALGM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has experienced a 7.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.42% rise in the past month, and a 60.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for ALGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.27% for ALGM stock, with a simple moving average of 73.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at 35.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +36.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.80. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 52.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+53.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +15.53. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.