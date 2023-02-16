Shopify Inc. (SHOP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP)’s stock price has decreased by -14.14 compared to its previous closing price of 53.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Why Shopify’s New Pricing Plan Is Driving the Stock Higher

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHOP is 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 23 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHOP is $48.38, which is -$1.85 below the current price. The public float for SHOP is 1.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHOP on February 16, 2023 was 20.59M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Shopify Inc.’s (SHOP) Stock Performance

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a -7.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.03% rise in the past month, and a 14.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for SHOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.21% for SHOP stock, with a simple moving average of 26.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOP

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOP reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for SHOP stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SHOP, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

SHOP Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +20.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.74. In addition, Shopify Inc. saw 32.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+52.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shopify Inc. stands at +63.20. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -27.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.15.