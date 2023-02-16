Service Corporation International (SCI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 72.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SCI is at 0.77.

The public float for SCI is 149.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.84% of that float. The average trading volume for SCI on February 16, 2023 was 831.84K shares.

Service Corporation International’s (SCI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

Service Corporation International (SCI) has experienced a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.11% rise in the past month, and a 0.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for SCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.43% for SCI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $72 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2022.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to SCI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SCI Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.79. In addition, Service Corporation International saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from RYAN THOMAS L, who sale 16,938 shares at the price of $70.11 back on Dec 14. After this action, RYAN THOMAS L now owns 962,409 shares of Service Corporation International, valued at $1,187,589 using the latest closing price.

Tidwell Steven A, the Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing of Service Corporation International, sale 6,705 shares at $70.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Tidwell Steven A is holding 52,125 shares at $471,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Equity return is now at value 37.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.