Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 72.46. However, the company has experienced a 1.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Seagate Is Slashing 8% of Its Workforce. It’s Cutting Costs as Demand Slows.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) is above average at 25.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.

The public float for STX is 205.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STX on February 16, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) Stock

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has seen a 1.25% increase in the past week, with a 26.31% rise in the past month, and a 27.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for STX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.84% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $82 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to STX, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

STX Trading at 21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +22.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.03. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 36.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Nygaard Jeffrey D., who sale 36,809 shares at the price of $69.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nygaard Jeffrey D. now owns 30,360 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $2,544,867 using the latest closing price.

LUCZO STEPHEN J, the Director of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 50,000 shares at $103.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that LUCZO STEPHEN J is holding 225,941 shares at $5,163,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Equity return is now at value -849.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.