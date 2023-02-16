Sanofi (SNY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 47.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Sanofi and Glaxo Report Dual Disappointments. The Stocks Are Holding Up.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is above average at 16.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sanofi (SNY) is $56.61, which is $16.25 above the current market price. The public float for SNY is 2.24B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNY on February 16, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -0.74 Increase on Sanofi’s (SNY) Stock

SNY’s stock has seen a -0.96% decrease for the week, with a -5.18% drop in the past month and a 9.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for Sanofi The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.76% for SNY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.50% for the last 200 days.

SNY Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.00. In addition, Sanofi saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.08 for the present operating margin

+68.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi stands at +15.63. The total capital return value is set at 12.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.57.

Based on Sanofi (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 29.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.48. Total debt to assets is 17.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.