Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 13.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for SBRA is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBRA is $14.08, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for SBRA is 228.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume for SBRA on February 16, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s (SBRA) Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has seen a -0.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.89% decline in the past month and a 2.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for SBRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBRA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.30 for asset returns.