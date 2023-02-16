RXO Inc. (RXO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 21.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) is 26.29x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RXO Inc. (RXO) is $22.36, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 116.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On February 16, 2023, RXO’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

Examining the Volatility of RXO Inc.’s (RXO) Stock

The stock of RXO Inc. (RXO) has seen a -4.28% decrease in the past week, with a 24.07% rise in the past month, and a 20.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for RXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.41% for RXO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for RXO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RXO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

RXO Trading at 18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +23.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO fell by -4.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.25. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 22.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +1.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.