Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 74.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that Apple, Pepsi and more big stock names are newest members of group buying ‘greener’ concrete and steel

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is above average at 6.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is $77.72, which is -$0.14 below the current market price. The public float for RIO is 1.06B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIO on February 16, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has experienced a 0.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month, and a 15.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for RIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.10% for RIO stock, with a simple moving average of 15.51% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.71. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw 4.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.89 for the present operating margin

+48.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto Group stands at +33.22. The total capital return value is set at 41.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.62. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto Group (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.83. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.