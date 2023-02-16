Redwire Corporation (RDW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)’s stock price has increased by 48.82 compared to its previous closing price of 2.54. However, the company has seen a 40.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RDW is $10.00, which is $6.22 above the current price. The public float for RDW is 25.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDW on February 16, 2023 was 128.06K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Redwire Corporation’s (RDW) Stock

RDW stock saw an increase of 40.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 40.00% and a quarterly increase of 51.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.29% for Redwire Corporation (RDW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.18% for RDW stock, with a simple moving average of 26.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

RDW Trading at 66.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.95%, as shares surge +52.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDW rose by +40.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Redwire Corporation saw 90.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDW starting from Kornblatt M. David, who purchase 1,328 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Dec 16. After this action, Kornblatt M. David now owns 47,436 shares of Redwire Corporation, valued at $2,696 using the latest closing price.

Baliff Jonathan, the Chief Financial Officer of Redwire Corporation, purchase 12,000 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Baliff Jonathan is holding 832,965 shares at $24,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.12 for the present operating margin

+21.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwire Corporation stands at -44.72. Equity return is now at value -199.60, with -53.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.