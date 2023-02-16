GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 53.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) is $60.35, which is $9.09 above the current market price. The public float for GXO is 117.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GXO on February 16, 2023 was 914.52K shares.

Real-Time Update: GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, GXO stock has gone down by -7.35%, with a monthly decline of -3.83% and a quarterly surge of 14.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for GXO Logistics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.82% for GXO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $40 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GXO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for GXO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to GXO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

GXO Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.99. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc. saw 18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from Ashe Gena L, who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $52.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, Ashe Gena L now owns 0 shares of GXO Logistics Inc., valued at $111,788 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Malcolm, the Chief Executive Officer of GXO Logistics Inc., purchase 4,174 shares at $43.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Wilson Malcolm is holding 45,509 shares at $183,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.20 for the present operating margin

+12.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc. stands at +1.93. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.