Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX)’s stock price has increased by 7.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGRX is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGRX is $2.00, which is $2.71 above the current price. The public float for AGRX is 36.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGRX on February 16, 2023 was 750.10K shares.

Real-Time Update: Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has seen a 13.73% increase in the past week, with a 0.97% gain in the past month, and a 31.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for AGRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for AGRX stock, with a simple moving average of -50.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for AGRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AGRX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

AGRX Trading at 18.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX rose by +13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2768. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc. saw 27.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRX starting from ALTOMARI ALFRED, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 26. After this action, ALTOMARI ALFRED now owns 64,343 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1731.41 for the present operating margin

-32.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1826.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.