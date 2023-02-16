Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL)’s stock price has increased by 8.70 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for DTIL is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DTIL is $6.38, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for DTIL is 91.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume for DTIL on February 16, 2023 was 550.22K shares.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has seen a 10.62% increase in the past week, with a -11.35% drop in the past month, and a -14.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for DTIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.71% for DTIL stock, with a simple moving average of -14.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTIL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DTIL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DTIL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DTIL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

DTIL Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTIL rose by +10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1800. In addition, Precision BioSciences Inc. saw 5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTIL starting from Amoroso Michael, who sale 11,006 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Oct 17. After this action, Amoroso Michael now owns 13,202 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc., valued at $14,528 using the latest closing price.

Kelly John Alexander, the Chief Financial Officer of Precision BioSciences Inc., purchase 8,200 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Kelly John Alexander is holding 162,938 shares at $10,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Precision BioSciences Inc. stands at -26.49. Equity return is now at value -121.10, with -43.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.