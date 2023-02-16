Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has increased by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 5.59. However, the company has experienced a -5.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Polestar Has a New EV Coming and Online Ordering Has Begun

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is $9.33, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for PSNY is 111.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSNY on February 16, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) Stock

PSNY’s stock has fallen by -5.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.61% and a quarterly drop of -0.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.52% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for PSNY stock, with a simple moving average of -24.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

PSNY Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.88 for the present operating margin

-13.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -75.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.