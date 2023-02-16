Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has increased by 5.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PL is $9.00, which is $4.16 above than the current price. The public float for PL is 241.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume of PL on February 16, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

The -7.07% Simple Moving Average of Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen a 2.98% increase in the past week, with a -3.97% drop in the past month, and a -9.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for PL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

PL Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw 11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -21.70 for asset returns.