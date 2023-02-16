Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 13.65. but the company has seen a 3.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAGP is 1.61.

The average price predicted by analysts for PAGP is $15.54, which is $1.57 above the current price. The public float for PAGP is 189.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGP on February 16, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has seen a 3.79% increase in the past week, with a 6.45% gain in the past month, and a 5.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for PAGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.49% for PAGP stock, with a simple moving average of 14.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PAGP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PAGP Trading at 7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 10.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from DeSanctis Ellen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Aug 19. After this action, DeSanctis Ellen now owns 10,000 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $119,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+3.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +1.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.