Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 10.49.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is above average at 8.77x. The 36-month beta value for PDM is also noteworthy at 0.99.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PDM is $13.33, which is $3.08 above than the current price. The public float for PDM is 122.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of PDM on February 16, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) Stock

PDM stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.17% and a quarterly increase of -0.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for PDM stock, with a simple moving average of -11.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PDM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

PDM Trading at 7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. saw 13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDM starting from Lang Barbara B, who purchase 325 shares at the price of $10.24 back on Sep 30. After this action, Lang Barbara B now owns 25,331 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., valued at $3,328 using the latest closing price.

Swope Jeffrey L., the Director of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., purchase 42,000 shares at $11.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Swope Jeffrey L. is holding 119,835 shares at $499,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.64 for the present operating margin

+21.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stands at +25.51. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.