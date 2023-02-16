Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 16.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PEB is 1.82.

The public float for PEB is 129.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.26% of that float. On February 16, 2023, PEB’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) Stock in the Past Quarter

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a 2.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.38% gain in the past month and a 2.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for PEB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.34% for PEB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PEB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PEB Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.93. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from Miller Phillip M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $14.61 back on Oct 03. After this action, Miller Phillip M. now owns 15,953 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $58,440 using the latest closing price.

Miller Phillip M., the Director of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, sale 5,200 shares at $14.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Miller Phillip M. is holding 19,953 shares at $77,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -3.00 for asset returns.