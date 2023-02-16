PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD)’s stock price has increased by 3.98 compared to its previous closing price of 30.39. however, the company has experienced a 3.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that CEO Who Quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in Layoff Email Apologizes

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) by analysts is $32.88, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for PD is 82.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of PD was 1.15M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) Stock

PD’s stock has seen a 3.30% increase for the week, with a 14.00% rise in the past month and a 32.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for PagerDuty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.84% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of 24.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

PD Trading at 16.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.54. In addition, PagerDuty Inc. saw 18.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Tejada Jennifer, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $30.54 back on Feb 09. After this action, Tejada Jennifer now owns 602,610 shares of PagerDuty Inc., valued at $2,290,520 using the latest closing price.

WEBB SHELLEY, the SVP and General Counsel of PagerDuty Inc., sale 1,983 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that WEBB SHELLEY is holding 138,940 shares at $59,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.40 for the present operating margin

+81.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagerDuty Inc. stands at -38.19. Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.