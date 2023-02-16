Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG)’s stock price has increased by 8.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OIG is 1.09.

The public float for OIG is 125.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On February 16, 2023, OIG’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has gone up by 1.55% for the week, with a -16.73% drop in the past month and a -25.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.95% for OIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.40% for OIG stock, with a simple moving average of -65.99% for the last 200 days.

OIG Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.56%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIG rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1844. In addition, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIG

Equity return is now at value -763.80, with -61.00 for asset returns.