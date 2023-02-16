OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): A Technical Analysis

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR)’s stock price has increased by 12.17 compared to its previous closing price of 4.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.11.

The public float for OSUR is 69.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSUR on February 16, 2023 was 439.45K shares.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

OSUR’s stock has risen by 0.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.55% and a quarterly rise of 6.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for OraSure Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for OSUR stock, with a simple moving average of 29.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSUR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSUR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OSUR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to OSUR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

OSUR Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw 14.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSUR starting from LANCASTER RONNY B, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Aug 26. After this action, LANCASTER RONNY B now owns 104,782 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Aspinall Mara G., the Director of OraSure Technologies Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Aspinall Mara G. is holding 77,218 shares at $25,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.99 for the present operating margin

+50.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at -9.84. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.