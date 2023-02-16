OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -38.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for OPGN is at -0.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OPGN is $3.20, which is $30.52 above the current market price. The public float for OPGN is 2.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume for OPGN on February 16, 2023 was 439.05K shares.

Understanding the 13.70% Volatility Levels of OpGen Inc.’s (OPGN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has seen a -38.98% decrease in the past week, with a -57.14% drop in the past month, and a -73.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.70% for OPGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.67% for OPGN stock, with a simple moving average of -84.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPGN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for OPGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to OPGN, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

OPGN Trading at -54.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.71%, as shares sank -54.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN fell by -38.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7880. In addition, OpGen Inc. saw -61.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.51 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for OpGen Inc. stands at -808.30. Equity return is now at value -139.60, with -74.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.