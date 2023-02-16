OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 45.86. However, the company has seen a 0.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is above average at 6.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is $51.93, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for OMF is 116.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OMF on February 16, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

Examining the Volatility of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has seen a 0.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.66% gain in the past month and a 20.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for OMF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.71% for OMF stock, with a simple moving average of 21.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMF reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for OMF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

OMF Trading at 19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.53. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw 38.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who purchase 1,150 shares at the price of $37.08 back on Aug 01. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 337,936 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc., valued at $42,642 using the latest closing price.

Shulman Douglas H., the President and CEO of OneMain Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $40.23 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Shulman Douglas H. is holding 349,612 shares at $40,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc. stands at +17.25. Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 4.00 for asset returns.