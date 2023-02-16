Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 93.18. but the company has seen a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by analysts is $95.90, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for OMC is 202.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.32% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of OMC was 1.58M shares.

Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) Stock: A 5.67% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has experienced a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.41% rise in the past month, and a 22.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for OMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.67% for OMC stock, with a simple moving average of 26.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $95 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

OMC Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.76. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Castellaneta Andrew, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $92.80 back on Feb 10. After this action, Castellaneta Andrew now owns 31,121 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $556,800 using the latest closing price.

Tarlowe Rochelle M., the Senior VP and Treasurer of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $73.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Tarlowe Rochelle M. is holding 16,032 shares at $146,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.21. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.